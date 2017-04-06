Astana Opera presents Great opera arias

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera's Chamber Hall will host the "Great opera arias" concert on April 13, theater's press service reports.

The program includes famous arias and scenes from operas such as "The Queen of Spades" by Tchaikovsky, "Rigoletto" by Verdi, "La Boheme" by Puccini, "Samson and Delilah" by Saint-Saens, "Faust" by Gounod, "Carmen" by Bizet, "Pagliacci" by Leoncavallo, "Masquerade" by Verdi and many others.

Theater's leading soloists and honored figures of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak and Aizada Kaponova (soprano), Saltanat Muratbekova (mezzo-soprano), as well as Yerulan Kamel (tenor) and invited internationally recognized baritone, Azat Malik will perform on the Astana Opera's stage.