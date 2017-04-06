  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Opera presents Great opera arias

    08:08, 06 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera's Chamber Hall will host the "Great opera arias" concert on April 13, theater's press service reports.

    The program includes famous arias and scenes from operas such as "The Queen of Spades" by Tchaikovsky, "Rigoletto" by Verdi, "La Boheme" by Puccini, "Samson and Delilah" by Saint-Saens, "Faust" by Gounod, "Carmen" by Bizet, "Pagliacci" by Leoncavallo, "Masquerade" by Verdi and many others.

    Theater's leading soloists and honored figures of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak and Aizada Kaponova (soprano), Saltanat Muratbekova (mezzo-soprano), as well as Yerulan Kamel (tenor) and invited internationally recognized baritone, Azat Malik will perform on the Astana Opera's stage.

     

    Tags:
    Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!