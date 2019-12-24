Astana Opera’s prima ballerina is laureate of Sakhnager National Theatre Award

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera’s Principal Dancer Aigerim Beketayeva became a laureate of the National Theatre Award Sakhnager-2019 in the Best Ballet Dancer category. The award ceremony took place on December 17 with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Astana Opera informed.

Famous ballerina Aigerim Beketayeva noted the importance of the fact that in the Year of Youth the organizers of the award support the young theatre figures of Kazakhstan.

«The National Theatre Award is important for preservation and strengthening of our country’s rich theatrical traditions. It is a great joy that the cultural sphere is supported by the state. The republic’s government pays great attention to the role of culture and art in the education of the young generation of Kazakhstani citizens. Opera, ballet, drama and music art of Kazakhstan today are on a high professional level and our artists enjoy well-deserved recognition on the international arena. The Astana Opera’s creative team is invited to perform on tour at the best international venues. The opera house’s soloists’ names are widely known among the foreign listeners; sophisticated audience and critics praise the artists,» Aigerim beketayeva said.

Let us remind that the Sakhnager National Theatre Award of Kazakhstan was established by the Theatre Association of Kazakhstan in 2017 with the support of JSC National Welfare Fund «Samruk-Kazyna». It is awarded for creative achievements in the field of theatrical art.