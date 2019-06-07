Astana Opera soloist marvelously performs in Barcelona

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana Opera Soloist Yevgeniy Chainikov performed with great success at the Spanish Teatre de Sarrià in Barcelona. Domenico Cimarosa's opera Il Matrimonio Segreto under the baton of the renowned music director, tenor and pedagogue Raúl Giménez has completed the theatrical chamber season in Barcelona, opera house's press office informs.

Yevgeniy Chainikov had the honour to represent Kazakhstan, the Astana Opera before the discerning Spanish audience. Such performances of native artists promote modern Kazakhstani culture in the global arena and are part of the actualization of the plans of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan to implement the program "Rukhani Zhangyru".

The Astana Opera Soloist Yevgeniy Chainikov has won the hearts of not only the warm Spanish audience but also the stern critics who wrote rave reviews about him in prestigious opera magazines.

"The elegant and funny bass-baritone buffo Yevgeniy Chainikov deserves a special mention as a successful Count Robinson," musicologist of the world-famous magazine Opera Actual emphasized.

"A luxury was the bass-baritone Yevgeniy Chainikov, who moved 'athletically' with great grace and made the character especially credible," the journalist of the Platea magazine Roger Alier noted.

"The Spanish audience welcomed me very favourably. The plot of Il Matrimonio Segreto is similar to the plot of the opera La Scala di Seta, which recently premiered in our opera house. According to the libretto, my hero comes to choose himself a bride from between two sisters. All the funny stories that happen to the main characters of this opera have a happy ending. In total, I gave 5 performances on the Spanish stage. There was an international cast; my colleagues strived to show the best acting and their stunning vocals. It was a great experience for all of us: polishing up the foundation of singing, style nuances, as well as language practice. At the orchestral and stage rehearsals, we worked a lot with the maestro. I can say with pride that I bring all this knowledge, the new information, obtained from the original source, to our native stage for our native viewers. Our audience can enjoy high-quality professional performances. On tour, we exchange experiences with colleagues from different countries, getting to know their cultures. As artists, we collect all the colours in order to bring them into the performances of our parts," Yevgeniy Chainikov shared.



Yevgeniy Chainikov's extensive repertoire includes works from Rossini's chamber opera La Scala di Setato the complex part of Zhirenshe in national operatic masterpiece Abai by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi.

Il Matrimonio Segreto is one of the best opera buffa works that have gained success right after the premiere. It remains the only one of Cimarosa's sixty-five operas that is being listened to in our century. There is a fact that this is one of the most prominent encores in the history of the opera, since, at the premiere on February 7, 1792, Emperor Leopold II liked it so much that after the performance the entire cast of artists has repeated it again in his palace.

It is important to note that the artists of the Astana Opera are regularly invited to perform abroad, including Sundet Baigozhin, who actively tours in Europe. In his immediate plans there are performances of Sharpless' part in Puccini's opera Madama Butterfly in Italy. Kazakh singer Medet Chotabayev is beloved by audiences from Italy to Brazil, where he brilliantly performed many roles, including Lensky from Tchaikovsky's opera Eugene Onegin. Such famous national performers as Maira Mukhamedkyzy, Zhannat Baktai, Saltanat Akhmetova, Dina Khamzina, Zhupar Gabdullina, who has recently appeared before the Ufa audience as Odabella together with the outstanding contemporary bass Ildar Abdrazakov in Verdi's opera Attila, and many other Astana Opera artists, whose names adorn the posters of opera houses across the world.

Soloists of the capital's opera house are regularly invited to perform at the premieres of world-famous opera houses. For example, the artists of Astana Opera, together with an international cast, participated in the entire process of creating a production of Puccini's La Boheme in the Italian Teatro Carlo Felice. For the first time, Kazakhstani soloists performed 6 main parts in this illustrious opera in a foreign premiere, and also took part in Beethoven's Symphony No. 9. Young singers impressed the foreign audience with their vocal abilities, brilliant acting, and vivid artistry. They not only conveyed the director's concept with accuracy but also enriched the production, bringing their zest to the characters' portrayals - unexpected and interesting touches that were later added to the performances of the parts by all foreign casts.