Astana Opera stages concert to congratulate Kazakhstan on New Year’s Holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The festive evening Astana Opera Congratulates will be held at the opera house's Great Hall on December 29, 30 and 31. The Astana Opera's Principal Soloists, Symphony Orchestra and Choir will perform under the baton of the opera house's Principal Conductor, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev, the theater's press office informs.

Famous conductor, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev regularly performs New Year's programs in different countries of the world. This year, the maestro will celebrate the cheerful family holiday with great joy in his fatherland. Having experience in conducting New Year's concerts at international venues, the maestro enthusiastically took up the implementation of his large-scale creative plans in Astana.

"Before the New Year's holiday, everyone anticipates miracles and magic with excitement in their hearts. My ardent desire is to give people a fun-filled celebration that will lift their spirits. We want to do something special, unusual, which the listeners have not yet seen on our stage to the full extent. This year the main theme of the concert will be the operetta genre. J. Strauss' works from the Golden Age of Operetta will be featured, as well as works by two other great masters, F. Lehár and I. Kálmán, from the Silver Age of Operetta. Traditionally, this magnificent music is performed by many famous European collectives on the New Year's Eve. I think that at this concert the audience will get to know our soloists from a different, unexpected side in an unusual genre for them. These days, artists of the orchestra, choir, soloists, all of us will be congratulating the residents and guests of the capital," famous maestro Alan Buribayev noted.

The Astana Opera's Principal Soloists, opera stars - Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktai, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Dina Khamzina, Zhupar Gabdullina, Aigul Niyazova, Sundet Baigozhin (laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan), Medet Chotabayev, Talgat Mussabayev, Zhan Tapin, People's Artist of Armenia Barseg Tumanyan, Honored Artist of Bashkortostan Alfiya Karimova, international competitions laureate Talgat Galeyev and others will present their art. The concert will also feature performances by opera house's excellent soloists - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak, international competitions laureates Aizada Kaponova, Beimbet Tanarykov, Yevgeny Chainikov, Saltanat Muratbekova, Galina Cheplakova, Madina Islamova, Yelena Ganzha, Malika Minisini, Nazym Sagintai, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Shyngys Rassylkhan, talented young vocalists, international competitions laureates Yerzhan Saipov, Alexandr Krasikov, Yerulan Kamel, Ruslan Sovet, Magzhan Amanzholov, etc.

The enthralling program includes arias and duets from opera masterpieces - S. Mukhamedzhanov's Aisulu, W.A. Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, G. Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia, G. Bizet's Carmen, from the musicals - L. Bernstein's West Side Story, F. Loewe's My Fair Lady, scenes from the famous operettas - J. Strauss' Die Fledermaus, F. Lehár's Die Lustige Witwe, Giuditta, Das Land des Lächelns, I. Kálmán's Die Csárdásfürstin, etc. L. Khamidi's Kazakh Waltz, Zhayau Musa Baizhanuly's Ak Sisa, G. Rossini's Tarantella, A. Zatsepin's Spring Voices, Waltz about the Spring, Neapolitan songs - E. de Curtis' Torna a Surriento, E. di Capua's O Sole Mio, E. Cannio's O Surdato 'Nnammurato, a medley of jazz compositions and other works will be featured.