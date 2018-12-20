Astana Opera to bring New Year mood

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The artists of the Astana Opera will give the audience a great mood before the New Year. The concert Musical Divertissement will take place on December 22 at the opera house's Chamber Hall, the Astana Opera House Press Office informs.

A rich program of the festive evening will be presented by the vocalists - holder of the Order of Kurmet Aizada Kaponova, international competitions laureates Yelena Ganzha, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Galiya Baigazinova, Yerulan Kamel, Nurlan Shauakhanov, Magzhan Amanzholov, Gulsara Zhazitova, Nursultan Shatyrkhanuly, Zhanna Tyshkanova, and also instrumentalist musicians - Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Makpal Bekmagambetova (violin), international competitions laureates Balzhan Saparova (flute), Askar Mukanov (cello), Raushan Beskembirova, Zhanar Akhmetova, Daniyar Yessimkhanov (piano).

Popular vocal and instrumental works by composers of different styles and genres will be offered for the listeners' attention. Instrumental works - J. Haydn's Piano Trio in C Major and G. Enescu's Cantabile et Presto for flute and piano will be performed for the first time. In addition, E. Granados - G. Cassado's Intermezzo, C. Saint-Saens' Le Cygne, F. Kreisler's Liebesleid, Schön Rosmarin, F. Chopin's Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat Minor will be featured.

Vocal music masterpieces - Count Rodolfo's aria from V. Bellini's opera La Sonnambula, Werther's aria from J. Massenet's opera Werther, Carmen and Escamillo's arias from G. Bizet's opera Carmen, Juliette's waltz from C. Gounod's opera Roméo et Juliette, Hanna and Danilo's duet from F. Lehar's operetta Die Lustige Witwe, Prince Sou-Chong's aria from F. Lehar's operetta Das Land des Lächelns, C. Debussy's Beau Soir, J. Strauss' Frühlingsstimmen, L. Arditi's Il Bacio, D. Auber's L'Éclat de Rire and others will be the evening's highlights.

The Host - Madeniyet Kairatkeri Marzhan Zhakenova.