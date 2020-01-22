Astana Opera to celebrate Abai’s 175th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The official opening of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev was held with great success on January 21 at the Astana Opera. The first of the events, dedicated by the opera house to the great poet, philosopher and enlightener, will be Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi’s famous opera Abai. The national classical art gem will be featured for the listeners on January 25 at the Astana Opera Grand Hall, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

Astana Opera’s Principal Soloists will take the stage this evening: the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhanat Shybykbayev will perform the title role of Abai, Aidar – the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh, Zhirenshe – Talgat Galeyev. The opera house’s Soloist, holder of the Order of Kurmet Aizada Kaponova will make her debut as Azhar. Astana Opera Soloists will present their characters interpretations: Azim – Beimbet Tanarykov, Karlygash – Saltanat Muratbekova, Kokpai – Yerzhan Saipov, Syrttan – Bolat Yessimkhanov, Narymbet – Ramzat Balakishiyev, Mes – Shyngys Rasylkhan. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir will perform under the baton of conductor international competitions laureate Ruslan Baimurzin.

Within the framework of the anniversary year, the creative team of the capital’s opera house will present the famous production of Zhubanov and Khamidi’s opera Abai to foreign audiences as part of tours, scheduled for 2020.

At Astana Opera, the premiere of the opera to the libretto by Mukhtar Auezov took place on September 25, 2015. The Musical Director of the production is the opera house’s Principal Conductor, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, State Prize laureate of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev, Stage Director is Giancarlo del Monaco (Italy). Consulting Director is the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Yesmukhan Obayev. Principal Choirmaster is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. Assistant Director is Yerenbak Toikenov, Responsible Accompanists are Yelena Sakhno, Irina Kurguzkina.

The opera’s design was created by the artistic tandem of the famous contemporary Set Designer Ezio Frigerio and Academy Award winner, Costume Designer Franca Squarciapino (Italy).

The performance will begin at 17.00.