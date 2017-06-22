Astana Opera to gather world ballet stars

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Etoiles of Bolshoi Theater, Covent Garden Royal Ballet, Berlin State Opera, Bavarian State Opera, famous US troupe Bad Boys of Dance, as well as the leading soloists of Astana Opera will perform at Astana Opera, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the theater.



The grandiose gala concert of the world ballet stars will be held on June 29 as part of the closing of the 1st International Festival of Ballet Art Eurasian Dance Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports within the framework of EXPO-2017 cultural program.

Among the invited stars are prima ballerinas and principal dancers of Bolshoi - Olga Smirnova and Semyon Chudin, Berlin State Opera - Elisa Carrillo Cabrera and Mikhail Kaniskin, Bavarian State Opera - Osiel Gouneo, Royal Ballet's prima ballerina Iana Salenko and others.



Among the Kazakhstani ballet stars participating in the concert are Honored figures of Kazakhstan Madina Basbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva, who recently won the prestigious competitions in Moscow and New York, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Serik Nakyspekov, laureates of international competitions Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, Olzhas Tarlanov, Arman Urazov, Yeldar Sarsembayev, as well as young students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography. Astana Opera's symphony orchestra will be conducted by Arman Urazgaliyev.



"We have prepared a fascinating and truly unforgettable festival of dance. Many popular choreographic numbers will be performed for the first time in Kazakhstan. For example, the Bolshoi's soloists will present the pas de deux from The Pharaoh's Daughter by Cesare Pugni staged by Pierre Lacotte and "Diamonds" from the "Jewels" staged by the famous George Balanchine to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Berlin State Opera's stars will perform Mauro Bigonzetti's Kazimir's Colors to Dmitri Shostakovich's music and Nacho Duato's "Multiplicity" to Johann Sebastian Bach's music," said the artistic director of the Astana Opera ballet company, People's Artist of Russia Altynay Asylmuratova.



For tBad Boys of Dance it is the first visit to Kazakhstan. The dancers will perform their "Rock the Ballet" to music of Queen, U2, etc. The leader of the troupe Rasta Thomas expanded the boundaries of the ballet, creating a new language of dance and combining in his choreography classical ballet with jazz, breakdance, hip-hop, and acrobatic stunts.



The program of the evening also includes scenes from classical ballets like the Diana and Acteon pas de deux from Cesare Pugni and Riccardo Drigo's La Esmeralda, Giselle pas de deux, pas de trois from Adolphe Adam's Le Corsaire, Grand Pas from the Ludwig Minkus' Don Quixote. Students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography prepared a Polonaise and Mazurka from Paquita by Ludwig Minkus.



Fragments from the choreographic masterpieces of the 20th century will also be performed, including a fragment from the Notre Dame de Paris by Maurice Jarre and Choreographer Roland Petit, Spring Waters by Sergey Rachmaninov and choreographer of Asaf Messerer, the variation of Ostap from Taras Bulba by Vasily Solovyov-Sedoi, Fedor Nikolayevsky and choreographer Rostislav Zakharov.

