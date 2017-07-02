Astana Opera to host violin miniatures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM New music cycle "Violin miniatures" has enriched the repertoire of the Chamber Hall of Astana Opera. The first concert opening the project will be held on July 15, the theater's press service reports.

"We decided to include miniatures and more extensive plays in the evening program . Perhaps, for some people of the audience will get to know one of these genres. I am sure the audience will not remain indifferent, because it is very beautiful music. The concert is attended by wonderful musicians: Damir Sultanov, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, a talented accordion player, accepted to the Higher League "Masters of the World Accordion"; Alibi Assakayev is a prominent guitarist and expert; contrabass player Anatoly Yakushkin; as well as superb violinist Madina Bekmadiyeva and the inimitable pianist Dana Dyuissenbayeva," Askar Dyuissenbayev violinist, laureate of the Daryn State Youth Award, says.

"The musicians are certain that, apart from getting emotionally charged, the audience will also acquire new interpretations and even become more interested in classical music", the virtuoso concluded .

Recall that Askar Dyuissenbayev headed the State String Quartet of the Republic of Kazakhstan, concertmaster of the International Youth Orchestra "METRO-Philharmonic" (Moscow-Sweden) and concertmaster of the Academy of Soloists State Chamber Orchestra.

The concert program includes the classics written in the genre of miniatures.