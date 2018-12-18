Astana Opera to on tour to Italy and Spain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the New Year holidays, the Astana Opera Ballet Company will present Kazakhstani art in Italy and Spain. For the first time, the opera house's artists will perform at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia (Valencia, Spain) at the invitation of the great opera singer Placido Domingo. The European tour will last from December 20 to January 13. P. Tchaikovsky's masterpieces The Nutcracker and Swan Lake will be presented to foreign audiences, the Astana Opera House Press Office informs.

The tour will be held within the framework of the program "Rukhani Janghyru" with the support from the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The first venue to host the Kazakh ballet company will be the Teatro Carlo Felice (Genoa). From December 20 to 23, the story of P. Tchaikovsky's Christmas fairytale The Nutcracker will unfold on the Italian stage. What is more, on December 21 and 22, there will be two performances per day (at 15:30 and 20:00).

The audience will see one of the most beloved and popular ballets in the world staged by the legendary choreographer, the People's Artist of the USSR Yuri Grigorovich. The ballet master turned the fairytale into philosophical contemplation about the unattainability of ideal happiness, a poetic story about soul maturing and premonition of love. The main heroine, and with her all the viewers, will discover the brave and kind heart behind the Nutcracker doll's ridiculous appearance. For the heroine, love and compassion for the toy will turn into a meeting with the Prince Charming. Though, it happens only in her dream...

In Spain, P. Tchaikovsky's most famous ballet - Swan Lake staged by the People's Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova will be featured for the audience at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia (Valencia). Performances will be held on December 29, 30, and January 2, 3, 4, 5, 2019.

According to the Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, some changes were made in the production, whilst preserving L. Ivanov - M. Petipa's canonical staging. On the whole, the ballet art of Kazakhstan is now of great interest in the world, the company is invited to perform at prestigious venues.

"Certainly, all of us are excited. We face the main task - to please to the audience, to give the viewers an emotional charge, so we will be making every effort," said Altynai Asylmuratova.

World classical music masterpiece - the ballet Swan Lake was written by the composer in 1875. Incredible popularity made Swan Lake a symbol of academic ballet art.

Performances in the city of Genoa, where the citizens and guests will also have an opportunity to see P. Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake on January 11 at 15.30 and 20:00, on January 12 at15:30 and 20:00, and on January 13 at 15:30, will conclude the tour.

In Italy and Spain, the ballet company will perform together with the orchestras and the choir of the above-mentioned opera houses conducted by the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov and the Astana Opera's talented conductor Arman Urazgaliyev.