Astana Opera to perform Tles Kazhgaliyev and Frédéric Chopin's masterpieces

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An exciting symphonic music concert featuring People's Artist of Kazakhstan Jania Aubakirova (piano) and the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra conducted by maestro Anatoly Levin (Russia) will be held at the Grand Hall of the capital's opera house on May 21.

Tles Kazhgaliyev and Frédéric Chopin's masterpieces will be offered to the listeners, the Astana Opera's official website reads.

The rich concert program in two parts includes Kazhgaliyev's Piano Concerto No. 2, Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 and overtures to the operas: Mozart's Idomeneo and Rossini's Semiramide.

Famous Kazakh pianist Jania Aubakirova's solo concerts are held at world's best venues. Among her numerous awards are the titles of the laureate of the State Peace and Progress Prize of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and many others.

Jania Aubakirova successfully performs Kazhgaliyev's Piano Concerto No. 2 not only at home, but also abroad. The composition invariably evokes delight and thunderous applauses from the sophisticated audiences. The outstanding work of the national classics conveys vivid native flavor, the greatness of the spirit of the Kazakh people. Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 is one of the most outstanding works of piano music of the Romantic period. Virtuoso composing skill is manifested here not only in the writing of the piano part, but also in the deep knowledge of the symphony orchestra.

"The virtues of Kazhgaliyev's piano manner make it possible not only to hear the music, but to literally see it. Perhaps, in this, the composer continues the high ancient traditions of instrumental performance of the Kazakhs - unsurpassed soloists-improvisers who paid attention not only to the inner content, but also to the external form of expression, when music becomes a certain syncretic act," Jania Aubakirova notes.

Maestro Anatoly Levin will be conducting the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra for the first time. He collaborates with many famous orchestras and outstanding musicians such as Valery Afanassiev, Natalia Gutman, Eliso Virsaladze, Nikolai Petrov, Alexander Rudin, Dmitri Bashkirov, Alexei Lubimov, Dietrich Henschel and many others. The conductor regularly performs on tour in Europe, South America and Japan.

The concert will begin at 18:00.