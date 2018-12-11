Astana Opera to present Kazakhstan Independence Day concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Celebratory concert dedicated to the most important national holiday of the country - Independence Day of Kazakhstan - will be presented to the audience on December 16 at the Astana Opera Great Hall, the theater's media office informs.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, the orchestra of folk instruments of the State Philharmonic of Astana and the combined choir of the Astana Opera, the State Philharmonic of Astana and the Kazakh National University of Arts will take part in the festive evening. Conductor - Ruslan Baimurzin, Chief Choirmaster - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov.

Masters of classical vocals, soloists of the Astana Opera - Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Dina Khamzina, Zhanat Shybykbayev, Zhan Tapin, People's Artist of Armenia Barseg Tumanyan, international competitions laureates Aizada Kaponova, Talgat Galeev, Bolat Yessimkhanov, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Saltanat Muratbekova, Gulzhanat Sapakova, Madina Islamova, Nazym Sagintai, Yelena Ganzha, Ramzat Balakishiyev and others will perform onstage. National music masterpieces, songs of the peoples of Kazakhstan, brilliant works of classical opera, as well as popular works by foreign composers will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital.

"Day of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a major date for every citizen of the country. Independence has a special meaning for our people; we have witnessed the beginning of a new page in the development of the state. In turn, I would like to note that over the years we have witnessed the flourishing of Kazakh culture and art. Thanks to the insightful and forward-looking policy of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev, today the citizens of Kazakhstan have great prospects," Maestro Ruslan Baimurzin said.