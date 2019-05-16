Astana Opera to stage Eugene Onegin in Karaganda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera's tour to Karaganda will take place on May 18 at the Saken Seifullin Karaganda Regional Kazakh Drama Theatre with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the Rukhani Zhangyru program. A concert performance of Tchaikovsky's outstanding opera Eugene Onegin was prepared for the audience's attention, the press service of Astana Opera says.

This production has entered the opera house’s repertoire quite recently – on February 8. Nevertheless, it has already managed to catch the audience’s fancy. Italian Director Davide Livermore worked on the production; Costume Designers are Sofya Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov. Chorus Master – Yerzhan Dautov, Assistant Director – Yerenbak Toykenov.