Astana Opera to stage Kazakh and world classics concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Famous opera diva, Principal Soloist of the Astana Opera Honored Artist of Kazakhstan laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maira Mukhamedkyzy will perform in the concert Astana Is My Beautiful Dream. A bright musical evening dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana will take place on September 8 at the opera house's Main Hall, Kazinform has learned from the theater's media office.

Principal Soloist of the Astana Opera, People's Artist of Armenia Barseg Tumanyan (bass), guest tenors Murat Karahan (Turkey) and Rodrigo Porras Garulo (Germany) will also be performing this evening. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir will take part in the concert. Renowned Maestro Francesco Ivan Ciampa (Italy) will be conducting, Principal Choirmaster - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov.

Everyone's favorite folk songs and masterpieces of Kazakh and world opera classics will be presented to the residents and guests of the capital. Arias, duets, trios, and scenes from operas and operettas by G. Verdi, G. Puccini, J. Massenet, G. Giménez y Bellido, F. Barbieri, E. Kálmán, F. Lehar, D. Shostakovich, I. Dunayevsky, N. Zhiganov and others will be featured.

Maira Mukhamedkyzy has successfully performed leading roles in classical opera masterpieces at world's best opera houses, such as the Opéra National de Paris, Opéra National de Lorraine (Nancy), Théâtre de Caen, Opéra de Rennes, Opéra National de Bordeaux, Washington National Opera, etc. In addition, she regularly performs solo concerts at the prestigious concert halls of Europe, Asia, and America, including London's Cadogan Hall, Konzerthaus Berlin, Hofburg Palace in Vienna, UNESCO Hall in Paris, Zhong Shan Lee Tang Hall in Beijing and others. Among her stage partners are opera stars Mirella Freni, Roberto Alagna, Marcelo Álvarez, Sergei Leiferkus, Cristina Gallardo-Domâs, Stephen Costello, Bulent Bazduz, to name but a few.