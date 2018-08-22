Astana Opera to stage musical soirée

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brilliant soloists of the Astana Opera Madina Islamova, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Yerzhan Saipov and guest soprano from Croatia Sandra Plamenac will present to the audience a concert of vocal romantic music Soirée. The evening will be held on August 25 at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. The concertmaster is Amina Taikenova in der Schmitten, Kazinform has learned from the theater's press service.

Famous vocal works by Kazakh, Italian, French, German, Austrian, Croatian and Russian composers will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital.

Don Giovanni and Donna Elvira's arias from W.A. Mozart's opera Don Giovanni, the fiery Habanera from G. Bizet's opera Carmen, Medora's aria from G. Verdi's opera Il Corsaro, Magda's aria from G. Puccini's opera La Rondine, Werther's arioso from J. Massenet's eponymous opera, Chanson de Kleinzach from J. Offenbach's opera Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Faust's cavatina from C. Gounod's eponymous opera, Dalila's aria from C. Saint-Saëns' opera Samson et Dalila, Isolde's aria from R. Wagner's opera Tristan und Isolde, Floramye's aria from I. Tijardović's opera Mala Floramye, Gryaznoy's aria from N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov's opera Tsarskaya Nevesta, Lensky's aria and arioso from P.I. Tchaikovsky's opera Eugene Onegin and others will be performed.

Beloved folk songs will also be featured this evening. Furthermore, in addition to vocal music, the rich concert program includes instrumental works - "Widmung" (Liebeslied) by R. Schumann - F. List and "Scherzo" by A. Bestybayev.