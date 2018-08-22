Astana Opera to stage musical soirée
Famous vocal works by Kazakh, Italian, French, German, Austrian, Croatian and Russian composers will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital.
Don Giovanni and Donna Elvira's arias from W.A. Mozart's opera Don Giovanni, the fiery Habanera from G. Bizet's opera Carmen, Medora's aria from G. Verdi's opera Il Corsaro, Magda's aria from G. Puccini's opera La Rondine, Werther's arioso from J. Massenet's eponymous opera, Chanson de Kleinzach from J. Offenbach's opera Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Faust's cavatina from C. Gounod's eponymous opera, Dalila's aria from C. Saint-Saëns' opera Samson et Dalila, Isolde's aria from R. Wagner's opera Tristan und Isolde, Floramye's aria from I. Tijardović's opera Mala Floramye, Gryaznoy's aria from N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov's opera Tsarskaya Nevesta, Lensky's aria and arioso from P.I. Tchaikovsky's opera Eugene Onegin and others will be performed.
Beloved folk songs will also be featured this evening. Furthermore, in addition to vocal music, the rich concert program includes instrumental works - "Widmung" (Liebeslied) by R. Schumann - F. List and "Scherzo" by A. Bestybayev.