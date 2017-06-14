Astana Opera to unravel up Verdi's secrets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 23 June 2017, as part of the EXPO-2017, the Astana Opera House will present the magnificent show "Verdi legge Verdi", featuring the Italian playwright, actor and director Massimiliano Finazzer Flori, who creates new formats in which philosophy and literature mingle with performing arts.

In this project, Massimiliano Finazzer Flori offers the audience an original interpretation of the key moments of Giuseppe Verdi's biography, which will be presented in the first person (the actor uses portrait make-up). Verdi will tell in detail about his life, from early childhood to the testamentary dispositions. The audience will learn about Verdi's relationship with music. Selections of the composer's most known operas such as Rigoletto, Aida, La Traviata, Othello, Don Carlos, Macbeth, Nabucco, Falstaff and the famous Requiem will be performed.



Massimiliano Finazzer Flori is one of the leading Italian actors with more than 50 shows that take place in the USA, Asia and Europe. He also made films, television programs and publications about art, science, literature and philosophy, and organized events for culture promotion and development.

The concert will feature soprano and orchestra musicians (String Quartet). Piano - Madeniet kayratkeri Yelena Sakhno.

Performance will be accompanied by English and Russian subtitles.