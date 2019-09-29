Astana Opera: With new experience to incredible heights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera’s seventh theatrical season is rich in exciting concerts, interesting programs and grand premieres. Participation in large-scale projects of the capital’s opera house requires not only high professionalism, but constant personal growth.

The musicians of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra are an excellent example of people who realize bold ideas and demonstrate tireless will to reaching the top, the official website of Astana Opera reads.

Farkhad Bulatov, Radmir Madyarov, Almas Sagimbayev and Kairat Yegimbayev created the Astrobons trombone ensemble, and this name is now known not only in Kazakhstan, but also in the Republic of San Marino. It all started with the artists’ successful victory in the competition program of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. A travel grant from the Elbasy Foundation enabled Kazakh musicians to take part in the annual contemporary music master class San Marino International Music Courses – New Music Project.

Not everyone manages to get in this prestigious master class. There is a tough competitive selection. Applicants submit resumes and videos of their performances in advance. Each teacher chooses for themselves no more than six musicians and works with them. Our guys had an honour to study with the world-famous professor, composer and popularizer of contemporary trombone music John Kenny.

All the acquired knowledge, new experience and the teachers’ instructions inspired Kazakh trombonists to give open-air recitals in San Marino. One was held on the terrace of the Cesta Tower, and the second – Concert at Sunrise was held in one of the oldest basilicas of San Marino. In gratitude for the virtuoso trombone playing, the Astrobons ensemble caused a standing ovation of the European audience and admiration among high art connoisseurs.

«For us, a trip to the San Marino International Music Courses – New Music Project was a real discovery. At the very beginning of the trip, when preparing the program, we thought that, basically, master classes provide knowledge of the technical side of ensemble performance – the maestro talks about organizing joint rehearsals more efficiently, playing in an ensemble more accurately, expanding the repertoire. However, this trip, and working with John Kenny in particular, turned out to be a big unexpected intellectual adventure that expanded our ideas about playing in an ensemble and about contemporary music in general,» Farkhad Bulatov shared his impressions.