Astana, Oslo intend to develop comprehensive cooperation

OSLO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Norway intend to develop comprehensive political, trade, economic cooperation and closely work on the global stage, the foreign ministries of the two countries reiterated during bilateral consultations in Oslo. The Kazakhstan delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko, while the Norwegian side was led by State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway Audun Halvorsen, Kazinform reports.

Confirming mutual commitment to further expansion of the long-term partnership, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation established within more than a quarter-century of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Kazakhstan is considered Norway's important partner in political cooperation. Important topics of mutual concern to both countries included nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, issues of regional security and illegal migration issues, and the intensification of economic diplomacy.

In turn, our country highly appreciates the contribution of Norway to support Kazakhstan's international initiatives: the Kingdom has acted as one of the donors for the opening of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank in Kazakhstan. The promotion of the draft Universal Declaration on the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World within the UN has been fully supported by Norway.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on topical issues of Kazakhstan's activities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the Astana Process for Syria Peace, the prospects for cooperation between the two countries within the UN and the OSCE.



The diplomats highlighted the similar stances of Kazakhstan and Norway on a number of international and regional issues. The multilateral dialogue on global and regional issues is being strengthened as the countries have reached agreements on mutual support for elections in a number of UN bodies.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry hailed the consistency of Kazakhstan's foreign policy, highlighting the role of our country in political, economic and cultural, humanitarian advancement in the region.

Speaking about the intensification of the economic diplomacy partnership between the foreign ministries, Roman Vassilenko informed that one of the major tasks President Nursultan Nazarbayev entrusted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to attract investment and new technologies to Kazakhstan. In this regard, the diplomat called on the Norwegian side to cooperate in the implementation of projects within the Astana International Financial Centre, the International Center for Green Technologies, and such investment projects as the Future Energy and the Astana Hub international technology park of IT-startups.

The development within this direction of the bilateral relations, including strengthening cooperation in energy efficiency, the development of green economy, agriculture, aquaculture and fish farming, and the increase in the volume of the bilateral trade, is one of the main tasks of the bilateral medium and long-term agenda. A vital point is the arrangement of mutual visits of the two countries' respective ministries representatives.

Regarding the transit and transport aspects, the sides discussed the possibility of intensifying cooperation as to the development of the transit and transport potential of Eurasia including in the furtherance of the Belt and Road Initiative.



The same day the Kazakh diplomat held a meeting with Head of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense of the Storting (the Norwegian Parliament) Anniken Huitfeldt. The sides discussed issues of further development of bilateral cooperation and inter-parliamentary diplomacy.

According to the Norwegian side, the interparliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Norway has great opportunities and high potential for development. Ms. Huitfeldt, who recently paid a productive visit to Kazakhstan, assured that the Committee led by her has begun exploring the possibilities for establishing ties with the Kazakh MPs.

Within the framework of the visit, Mr.Vassilenko also held a meeting with the Director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, famous scientist and writer Olav Njølstad. Having considered topical issues on the international agenda, including on global nuclear security, the interlocutors agreed to expand the partnership between the expert communities of the two countries.

