Astana participates in Tour de France longest stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Covering 230 kilometers from the start in Belfort to the finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, stage 7 of the Tour de France was the longest stage of this year’s edition. It all came down to a bunch sprint, won by Dylan Groenewegen. Jakob Fuglsang and his Astana teammates got through the day without any difficulties, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«Today I pushed the lowestaverage power ever in a Tour de France stage, it was a super easy day. MagnusCort did a great job in today’s final to keep me out of trouble until the final3 kilometers of the stage. The goal was to get through this stage without anydamage, and we managed to do that. Mission accomplished. For sure, tomorrowwill be a more interesting race than today,» said Jakob Fuglsang.



The riders took off from Belfort to finish after 230kilometers in Chalon-sur-Saone. With the day’s breakaway being caught with 10kilometers to go, the sprinters decided who would take the stage win, withDylan Groenewegen being the strongest sprinter of the day. Giulio Ciccone isstill leading the overall, Jakob Fuglsang is still eleventh on 1’19» of theyellow jersey.



With seven categorized climbs, tomorrow’s stage of 200kilometers will be a tough one. The riders will start from Macon to finish inSaint-Etienne.