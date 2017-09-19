Astana pentathletes grab 3 medals at Asian/Oceania Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 2017 Asia/Oceania Modern Pentathlon Championships have ended in Gotemba, Japan, Kazinform cites the Astana city official website.

10 countries, Kazakhstan, South Korea, China, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, Malaysia, India, Taipei, Thailand, and Japan participated in the tournament held from 13th to 17th September.

Astana resident Yelena Potapenko won silver and bronze medals in the women's personal and team competitions, respectively.

The duet of Ilyashenko and Potapenko stood out again. They claimed bronze medals in the MIX relay race.