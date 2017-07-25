Astana police hunt for illegals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Law enforcements in Astana are hunting for illegal labor migrants, the press service of Astana Department of Internal Affairs reports.

"On July 24, the police found more than 60 foreigners who worked illegally an the city's landfill, which is located on the fifth kilometer of the Alash highway," the report says.

Administrative cases were launched against all 60 for violating the country's migration legislation.

According to the head of the Astana DIA's Department of Migration Service, Colonel Yerketay Tutkushev, "against two employers for whom [illegals] worked as garbage collectors, administrative protocols were compiled in accordance with Article 519 of the Code of Administrative Offences (attraction of foreign labor forces and immigrant labor in violation of the law) and each was subjected to an administrative fine of 25 MCI (53,725 tenge).

As a result of the first day of the operation, 90 foreign citizens were identified and brought to administrative responsibility, 14 of them were ordered deported by an administrative court. For 125 persons the terms of temporary stay have been shortened.

Currently, 29 foreigners remain in temporary detention facilities for identification purposes.

Also, 7 citizens of Kazakhstan were brought to administrative responsibility for violations of the migration legislation, 2 of them for illegal use of foreign labor.