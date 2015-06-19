  • kz
    Astana police on hunt for man who set wife on fire

    12:59, 19 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana police are searching for a man who set his own wife on fire.

    The 43-year-old Kanat Saduov was last seen on May 26 in the yard of a school in Astana where his wife Svetlana was working as a teacher. According to reports, he poured gasoline on his wife and lit her on fire. The victim had burns to her face, neck, chest and back. The woman was rushed to a hospital with significant injuries. She died of sustained burns on Saturday (May 30). Svetlana Saduova is survived by their four young children. Her husband has not yet been located.

