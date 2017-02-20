  • kz
    Astana Polo Club wins Intl tournament in Almaty

    10:35, 20 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 'Almaty Snow Polo Cup' international tournament took part in Almaty region. 'Astana Polo Club' won this first in Kazakhstan's history polo tournament, according to Kazakhstan's Polo Federation press service.

    In the three days competition capital's team gained five points reaching the final where it defeated 'Polo Match Club' from Argentina 8-3.

    During the group stage of the tournament 'Astana Polo Club' also defeated 'Cosmo Polo Club Team' (Switzerland) 4-1, 'Munich Polo Club' (Germany) 10-2, and played draw with 'Polo Match Club' (Argentina) 6-6.

     

    Almaty region Sport
