Astana population smashes 860,000 mark

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During this year the population of Astana passed the 860,000 threshold, reaching 867,790 people, astana.gov.kz reports.

According to new data released by the city administration, Almaty district area now holds 381,470 people (44%), Yessil district - 134,472 inhabitants (15,5%) and Saryarka district - 351,848 inhabitants (40,5%). Since the beginning of the year the total population of the city has increased for 14,908 people. Population increase was mostly the result of a baby boom and higher levels of international migration in the city. 17,129 newborns were registered in Astana this year, that is 7,9% more compared to the analogous period of 2014. The new data also shows that the number of marriages in the Kazakh capital has dropped by 3,4%. The number of divorces, on the contrary, has grown by nearly 9%.