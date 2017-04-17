Astana prepares for military parade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The immense military parade dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the formation of Kazakh Armed Forces is scheduled for May 7 in Astana, according to the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Parade training is held daily and equipment is being checked and maintained.

Servicemen from different regions of the country are stationed in a tent camp which has all the necessary conditions for personnel including medical centers, food outlets, and field baths. There is also a mobile leisure complex. On weekends tours to cultural sites and capital's landmarks are organized for the personnel.



One of the distinctive features of the forthcoming parade, in addition to the record number of personnel and military equipment involved, is the participation of veterans of Kazakh Armed Forces, students of Zhas Ulan military schools, military-patriotic clubs, and military technical schools.