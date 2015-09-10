Astana preparing to celebrate 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana is preparing to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. Our country celebrates the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate from 11 to 13 September.

The main event will be carried out in front of the monument "Kazakh Eli". There will be located 50 yurts representing different regions of Kazakhstan, two large scenes, playgrounds, altybakan (swing), taykazan (cooking pot) and others. During three days residents and guests watch performances of the best creative teams from different regions of the country. Guests will also be able to see the pageant and a gala concert with the participation of Kazakhstani pop stars. In addition, organizers plan to carry out an exhibition of artisans. Here you can see different objects and ornaments made of wood, jewelry, ceramics, musical instruments, paintings and traditional clothing. Guests of the event will attend a Fashion Festival "The history of the people through the story of the Kazakh national costume", a dance festival, a concert of friendship of peoples of Kazakhstan, and an ethno concert. Attendees will have an opportunity to visit an ethno village. According to organizers there will be carried out sports competitions including in Kazakh kuresi, arkan tartu (tug of war), togyz kumalak (mancala game), and others. Winners will be awarded with diplomas and valuable prizes. The most colorful event of the three-day celebrations will be a parade. Participant of the procession will wear traditional costumes. It will take place in the square near the monument "Kazakh Eli" on September 12 at 10:00 am Astana time.