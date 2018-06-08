Astana Presidential Professional Sports Club and UK's Eurasian Broadcasting Enterprise Limited sign MoU of co-op

ASTANA. KAZINFOPRM On 6th June, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK hosted a ceremony to celebrate the signing of a MoU of co-operation between the Astana Presidential Professional Sports Club and Eurasian Broadcasting Enterprise Limited (EBEL).

The agreement provides an opportunity to create a new TV channel in Kazakh on the Setanta Sports network, owned by EBEL. It also indicates the mutual interest of both sides in promoting the events of Astana sports clubs on Setanta Sports Eurasia and Setanta Sports Eurasia Plus, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy to the UK reads.

The first joint programme will be broadcast on the EBEL international network in September 2018. Sports events will be translated live, and coverage will also include interviews, news and analytical programmes.

Mr Erlan Idrissov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK, noted that co-operation between the Astana Sports Club and EBEL provides great opportunities for Kazakh sports TV channels to develop, and increases the Kazakh language content on international sports television.

Mr Dwyer McCaughley, CEO of Setanta Sports Eurasia, said that he welcomes the MoU, which will allow the TV channel to increase its presence in as huge a country as Kazakhstan. In turn, the Astana Presidential Sports Club will be able to expand the broadcast of its teams' events.

According to Mr Askar Batalov, Director General of the Astana Presidential Professional Sports Club, this agreement will play an important role in promoting Kazakhstan's sporting achievements around the world and increasing the recognition of the Central Asian country beyond its borders.

Eurasian Broadcasting Enterprise Limited broadcasts in English and Russian. Setanta Sports Eurasia and Setanta Sports Eurasia Plus are broadcast in Central Asia, the CIS region and the Baltics.

The Astana Presidential Professional Sports Club was established by President Nazarbayev in November 2012. The 'Astana' brand unites Kazakhstan's elite sports teams, including the professional cycling team 'Astana Pro Team', the football club 'Astana', the hockey club 'Barys', the basketball club 'Astana', the boxing club 'Astana Arlans', and the 'Astana' shooting club.