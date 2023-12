ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana" cycling team revealed the names of cyclists representing the team at the Milan-Turin race, Sports.kz informs referring to the official website of the team.

The following cyclists will represent Astana at the race: Miguel Lopez, Paolo Tiralongo, Fabio Aru, Michele Scarponi, Dario Cataldo, Valerio Agnoli, Diego Rosa and Mikel Landa.