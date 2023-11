ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team has announced its roster for Tour de France, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Nine cyclists will present Kazakhstan at the oncoming race: Italians Diego Rosa, Paolo Tiralongo Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali, Estonian Tanel Kangert, Spanish Luis Leon Sanchez, Danish Jakob Fuglsang, Ukrainian Andriy Grivko and Kazakhstani Alexey Lutsenko.