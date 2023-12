ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Tre Valle Varesine cycling race will take place in Italy today, Sports.kz informs referring to the official website of Astana Pro Team.

Eight Italians will represent Astana in the race.

The roster of the team for the Tre Valle Varesine race: Vincenzo Nibali, Michele Scarponi, Fabio Aru, Dario Cataldo, Valerio Agnoli, Alessandro Vanotti and Diego Rosa.