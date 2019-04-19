  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Pro Team announces its roster for Amstel Gold Race 2019

    18:12, 19 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready to take part in the famous classic race Amstel Gold Race, which will be held in the Netherlands on April 21st.

    Team's line-up: Alexey Lutsenko, Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Omar Fraile, Laurens De Vreese and Luis Leon Sanchez.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Bruno Cenghialta, the official website of the Astana Pro Team reads.

    Race information: https://www.amstel.nl/amstelgoldrace

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!