Astana Pro Team announces its roster for Amstel Gold Race 2019
18:12, 19 April 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready to take part in the famous classic race Amstel Gold Race, which will be held in the Netherlands on April 21st.
Team's line-up: Alexey Lutsenko, Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Omar Fraile, Laurens De Vreese and Luis Leon Sanchez.
Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Bruno Cenghialta, the official website of the Astana Pro Team reads.
Race information: https://www.amstel.nl/amstelgoldrace