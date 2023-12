Astana Pro Team announces its roster for E3 BinckBank Classic 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will participate in the UCI WorldTour one-day race E3 BinckBank Classic, which will be held in Belgium on Friday, March 29th.

Team's line-up: Davide Ballerini, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Magnus Cort, Yevgeniy Gidich, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Laurens De Vreese and Hugo Houle, Astana Pro Team's official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini and Lars Michaelsen.

Race information: https://www.e3binckbankclassic.be/