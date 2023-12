NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Tour de la Provence, which will be held in France from February 13th to 16th, the team's press service informs.

Team's line-up: Alex Aranburu, Fabio Felline, Gorka Izagirre, Merhawi Kudus, Alexey Lutsenko, Vadim Pronskiy and Aleksandr Vlasov.





Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Stefano Zanini. Race