Astana Pro Team announces its roster for Vuelta a España 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready to present its roster for the last Grand tour of the season, the famous Spanish race La Vuelta Ciclista a España, which will be held from October 20th to November 8th.

Team's line-up: Aleksandr Vlasov, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Luis Leon Sanchez, Omar Fraile, Alex Aranburu, Dmitriy Gruzdev and Merhawi Kudus, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Sergey Yakovlev and Stefano Zanini.

Race information: https://www.lavuelta.es/en/