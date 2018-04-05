Astana Pro Team announces Paris-Roubaix roster

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready for one of the most famous cycling races around the world - the Hell of the North Paris-Roubaix, the Team's Press Service reports.

In the race which will be held on this Sunday, April 8th, the Kazakh team will be represented by Magnus Cort, Laurens De Vreese, Oscar Gatto, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Hugo Houle, Truls Korsaeth, and Ruslan Tleubayev. Team's sports directors for the race are Lars Michaelsen and Stefano Zanini.



The Paris-Roubaix is a one-day professional men's road race in northern France. It starts just north of Paris and finishes in Roubaix in the Lille metropolitan area. It is also one of oldest races, and is one of the 'Monuments' of the European calendar, and contributes points towards the UCI World Ranking.