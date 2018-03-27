Astana Pro Team announces roster for 2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team has announced its roster for the Dwars door Vlaanderen road race in Belgium, Kazinform has learned from the team's press service.

According to the press realease, in Belgium the team will be represented by Magnus Cort, Laurens De Vreese, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Hugo Houle, Truls Korsaeth, Alexey Lutsenko and Michael Valgren.



Dwars door Vlaanderen is a semi-classic road, held annually in late March since 1945. In 2017 the event was included in the UCI World Tour.

Contested on a Wednesday, four days after Italy's monument race Milan-San Remo and a week and a half before the Tour of Flanders, the event marks the start of the Flemish Cycling Week, which also includes E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem, the Three Days of De Panne, and the Tour of Flanders.



The 2018's 73rd edition of the race is scheduled to take place on 28 March. It will be the twelfth event of the 2018 UCI World Tour