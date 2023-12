NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the Italian stage race Adriatica Ionica Race, which will be held from July 24th to 28th.

Team's line-up: Davide Ballerini, Zhandos Bizhigitov,Yevgeniy Gidich, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Daniil Fominykh, Yuriy Natarov, and JonasGregaard Wilsly.

Sports directors in the race: Giuseppe Martinelli andStefano Zanini.

Raceinformation: https://airace.it