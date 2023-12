NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the Arctic Race of Norway, which will be held from August 15th to 18th.

Team's line-up: Alexey Lutsenko, Daniil Fominykh, Yuriy Natarov, Magnus Cort, Hugo Houle, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Sergey Yakovlev.