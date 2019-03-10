Astana Pro Team announces roster for Tirreno-Adriatico 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the famous UCI WorldTour stage race Tirreno-Adriatico, which will be held in Italy from March 13th to 19th, the team's press office informs.

Team's line-up: Dario Cataldo, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Omar Fraile, Davide Ballerini, Jakob Fuglsang, Alexey Lutsenko, Dmitriy Gruzdev.

Sports directors in the race: Alexandr Shefer and Bruno Cenghialta.

Race information: https://www.tirrenoadriatico.it/