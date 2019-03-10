  • kz
    Astana Pro Team announces roster for Tirreno-Adriatico 2019

    16:48, 10 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the famous UCI WorldTour stage race Tirreno-Adriatico, which will be held in Italy from March 13th to 19th, the team's press office informs.

    Team's line-up: Dario Cataldo, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Omar Fraile, Davide Ballerini, Jakob Fuglsang, Alexey Lutsenko, Dmitriy Gruzdev.

    Sports directors in the race: Alexandr Shefer and Bruno Cenghialta.

    Race information: https://www.tirrenoadriatico.it/

    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
