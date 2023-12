NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the 2.HC stage race Tour of Norway, which will be held from May 28th to June 2nd, the team informs on its website.

Team's line-up: Zhandos Bizhigitov, Yevgeniy Gidich, Hernando Bohorquez, Yuriy Natarov, Luis Leon Sanchez and Nikita Stalnov. Sports directors in race: Bruno Cenghialta and Assan Bazayev.