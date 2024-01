ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the UCI Europe Tour 2.1 stage race Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, which will be held in Spain from February 6th to 10th.

Team's line-up: Pello Bilbao, Omar Fraile, Hugo Houle, Ion Izagirre, Merhawi Kudus, Magnus Cort and Luis Leon Sanchez

Sports directors: Alexandr Shefer and Dmitri Sedoun.