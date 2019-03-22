  • kz
    Astana Pro Team announces roster for Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

    15:52, 22 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, which will be held from March 25th to 31st, the team's press office informs.

    Team's line-up: Pello Bilbao, Rodrigo Contreras, Merhawi Kudus, Miguel Angel Lopez, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, Davide Villella and ANdrey Zeits.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitri Sedoun and Bruno Cenghialta.

    Race information: https://www.voltacatalunya.cat/en

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
