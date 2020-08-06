Astana Pro Team announces team’s roster for Milano-Sanremo 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready to take part in the first Monument of the season - the Italian classic race Milano-Sanremo, which will be held on August 8th, Kazinform has learnt from Astana Pro Team.

Team's roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Alex Aranburu, Omar Fraile, Gorka Izagirre, Davide Martinelli and Manuele Boaro.

Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini and Giuseppe Martinelli.

Race information: https://www.milanosanremo.it