    Astana Pro Team announces team’s roster for Milano-Sanremo 2020

    19:29, 06 August 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready to take part in the first Monument of the season - the Italian classic race Milano-Sanremo, which will be held on August 8th, Kazinform has learnt from Astana Pro Team.

    Team's roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Alex Aranburu, Omar Fraile, Gorka Izagirre, Davide Martinelli and Manuele Boaro.

    Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini and Giuseppe Martinelli.

    Race information: https://www.milanosanremo.it


    Sport Astana Pro Team
