Astana Pro Team announces Tour of Flanders roster

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team has announced its roster for the next stage of the UCI World Tour, the famous Ronde van Vlaanderen (Tour of Flanders), which will be held on Sunday, April 1, team's press service reports.

In this monumental classic race, the Kazakh team will be represented by Magnus Cort, Oscar Gatto, Laurens De Vreese, Hugo Houle, Truls Korsaeth, Alexey Lutsenko and Michael Valgren.



Ronde van Vlaanderen, also known as Vlaanderens Mooiste (Dutch for "Flanders' Finest"), is an annual road cycling race held in Belgium every spring. It is the most important cycling race in Flanders and part of the UCI World Tour organized by Flanders Classics. The race was first held in 1913 and in 2016 the Tour of Flanders had its 100th edition.