  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Pro Team confirms Tour de France-2017 line-up

    22:01, 28 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready to start the famous Tour de France, which will be held from July 1st to 23rd in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and France, the team's press service reports.

    Team's line-up: Fabio Aru, Jakob Fuglsang, Dario Cataldo, Alexey Lutsenko, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Michael Valgren, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Andriy Grivko and Andrey Zeits.

    Sports directors: Dmitriy Fofonov, Alexandr Shefer, Giuseppe Martinelli.

     

    Tags:
    EU Astana Sport Astana Pro Team Europe Cycling Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!