Astana Pro Team' cyclist Bilbao wins stage 6 at Critérium du Dauphiné

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After already two attempts for a stage win of his teammates earlier this week, Pello Bilbao now won stage 6 at the Critérium du Dauphiné cycling road race. Dario Cataldo secured another day leading in the KOM classification, wearing the polka dot jersey for another day, Kazinform cites Astana Pro Team's press service.

- I'm really happy with this win, it's very special for me and it's a present for my team, all the fans and of course for my girlfriend. It was a very hard day today, and our main goal was to get Dario Cataldo another day in the polka dot jersey. The team helped me to save some energy for today's final, but at that point, I was not thinking about a stage victory yet, as the time gap was a small one. But when we got closer to the finish and I was still riding in the front, I started to believe.

Yesterday I had a difficult day and I was disappointed, today I really wanted to give something in returning to my team that supported me so well during this week. I gave all I had on the final climb, and in the final 5 kilometer I knew there was a chance I could stay clear from the chasers. In the final 3 kilometers I knew I would win, I was feeling very strong at that point. It was a special day and a special way to finish my first part of the season.- Pello Bilbao.

- Everything went according to plan, as we tried to get in the break with Pello Bilbao and myself. At the end, Bakhtar Kozhatayev got me in the breakaway, as a big group already took off. In this group, Hugo Houle and Pello Bilbao were already there. At the first two HC climbs I went for the KOM points, and I'm happy that this worked out well and I got myself another day in the polka dot jersey. It was great teamwork today, as we helped Pello Bilbao to save some energy for today's final. That he won the stage is great, it was a perfect day. - Dario Cataldo.