Astana Pro Team cyclist Sánchez stands 5th at Vuelta a España12th stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 12th stage of Vuelta a España has come to end.

Belgian racer Jens Keukeleire from Orica-BikeExchange won the stage. French Maxime Bouet from Etixx-QuickStep came the second and Italian Fabio Felline from Trek-Segafredo became the third.

As for Astana Pro Team, Luis León Sánchez became the best cyclist having finished the 5th.

Vuelta a España, 12th stage

1. Jens Keukeleire (Belgium, «Orica-BikeExchange») - 4:31:43

2. Maxime Bouet (France, «Etixx-QuickStep»)

3. Fabio Felline (Italy, «Trek-Segafredo»)

5. Luis León Sánchez (Spain, "Astana Pro Team").