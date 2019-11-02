Astana Pro Team extends Hernando Bohorquez

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team confirms a new one-year agreement for the season of 2020 with the Colombian rider Hernando Bohorquez.

«First of all, I want to thank the team for this new opportunity. It means a lot for me after a hard year with all these crashes and health problems. I really like Astana Pro Team as I feel here like in a family. I am ready and motivated ahead of the upcoming season! With the help of the team and with support of my family I will give my all to represent the Astana colors in 2020 in the best possible way,» said Hernando Bohorquez.

Hernando Bohorquez (27 years old) had a very tough season due to two very bad crashes, in the beginning of the season (stage 5 of the Colombia 2.1) and in the second part of the year (GP de Fourmies). In both cases the rider was able to avoid too serious consequences, however, the first crash resulted in a back injury, while in the second crash Bohorquez got a nasty injury of his face.

Despite bad luck, Hernando Bohorquez showed himself as a strong team player and a helper for team leaders. Thus, he helped Miguel Angel Lopez to win the Colombia 2.1 and was next to Jakob Fuglsang at the successful Critérium du Dauphiné.

«Unfortunately, Hernando had a year full of bad luck. He started it with a bad crash and back injury which forced him to miss more than two months of racing and finished with another crash, which closed his season. But, in the same time he impressed us at the Tour of Colombia with the way he helped Miguel Angel Lopez and with his team spirit. Also, he did a big amount of work for Jakob Fuglsang at the Critérium du Dauphiné and for Alexey Lutsenko at the Deutschland Tour. So, we hope Hernando will recover in the best possible way both, physically and mentally and we would like to give him one more chance in the upcoming season. I believe, he can surprise us,»said Alexandr Vinokurov, general manager of Astana Pro Team, Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.