Astana Pro Team extends with Andrey Zeits

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A very experienced Kazakh rider Andrey Zeits will stay in Astana Pro Team in the upcoming season of 2019. The new agreement was signed recently, Kazinform has learned from the team's press office.

"Of course, I am very happy to extend my contract with Astana, for me it is a special team, a national project close to me in spirit. I feel that I still have a lot of strength and motivation; there is a great desire to continue to perform at the highest level. I am ready to continue to help my teammates in achieving the biggest team goals, but I will also strive for further progress in terms of personal results, in particular, representing Kazakhstan at the continental and world championships," said Andrey Zeits.

Andrey Zeits has spent in Astana Pro Team 11 successful seasons. The most experienced Kazakhstan cyclist has repeatedly held one of the key positions, helping the team leaders to achieve success in the Grand tours. In the season of 2018, Zeitz provided invaluable support to Miguel Angel Lopez on his way to the podiums at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España. In addition, this year Andrei Zeits won a bronze medal in the individual time trial of the Kazakhstan National Championships, became 11th in the final classification of the Tour of the Alps and showed himself really good during the World Championships in Innsbruck.

"Andrey Zeits is one of the strongest and most experienced Kazakh riders in professional peloton. His support for the leaders at the Grand tours is always very important and valuable, this year he held a high level at the Giro and La Vuelta, and we count on him in the new season. Of course, Andrey has personal ambitions, he always rode well for the national team of Kazakhstan. I hope that in the future he will be able to honorably represent our country at the most important competitions," said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.