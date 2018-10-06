Astana Pro Team extends with Nikita Stalnov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh rider Nikita Stalnov will spend another season in the UCI WorldTour Astana ProTeam. The new agreement for 2019 has been signed recently, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"After my first season in Astana Team, this year I feel like I step on the new level, like all work done pays off. Of course, I understand, that I still have a lot to do to reach my goals, but after the Vuelta a España I got more confidence in myself. Besides, the whole season gave me new motivation and desire to continue moving ahead. I am happy to renew my contract with Astana - this is our Kazakh team and it is a big honor to represent the colors of the best team around the world," said Nikita Stalnov.

Nikita Stalnov (27) is spending his second season with Astana Pro Team. Last year, Stalnov was second in the individual time trial of the Kazakhstan National Championships and made his debut at the Vuelta a España. In 2018 he won the silver medal in the road race of the National Championships and missed just a little to reach his first big win, finishing second at stage 4 of the Vuelta a España.



"At the Vuelta a España Nikita Stalnov showed his potential, proving he has power and character to be successful in professional cycling. He is still missing some experience, but the dynamics of the last two seasons says that the rider keeps on progressing. I hope that in the new year Stalnov will be able to do an important step ahead, which will allow him to reach the desired results, - said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.