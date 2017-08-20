  • kz
    Astana Pro Team finish 16th in Vuelta a Espana time trial

    10:32, 20 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vuelta a Espana multi-stage time trial cycling race has started in Nimes, France, according to Sports.kz.    

    The BMC Racing team won the team time trial, while Quick-Step Floors got the second result. As to the third place, it was taken by Sunweb.

    Astana finished 16th in the stage.

    Vuelta a Espana Stage 1

    Nimes - Nimes. 13.7 km

    1. BMC Racing - 15:58
    2. Quick-Step Floors +0:06
    3. Sunweb
    16. Astana +0:41.

     

    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling Top Story
