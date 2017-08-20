Astana Pro Team finish 16th in Vuelta a Espana time trial
10:32, 20 August 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vuelta a Espana multi-stage time trial cycling race has started in Nimes, France, according to Sports.kz.
The BMC Racing team won the team time trial, while Quick-Step Floors got the second result. As to the third place, it was taken by Sunweb.
Astana finished 16th in the stage.
Vuelta a Espana Stage 1
Nimes - Nimes. 13.7 km
1. BMC Racing - 15:58
2. Quick-Step Floors +0:06
3. Sunweb
16. Astana +0:41.