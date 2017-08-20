Astana Pro Team finish 16th in Vuelta a Espana time trial

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vuelta a Espana multi-stage time trial cycling race has started in Nimes, France, according to Sports.kz.

The BMC Racing team won the team time trial, while Quick-Step Floors got the second result. As to the third place, it was taken by Sunweb.

Astana finished 16th in the stage.

Vuelta a Espana Stage 1

Nimes - Nimes. 13.7 km

1. BMC Racing - 15:58

2. Quick-Step Floors +0:06

3. Sunweb

16. Astana +0:41.